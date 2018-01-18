REDWOOD CITY, Calif. (AP) — Northern California authorities say six shuttle buses transporting Apple and Google employees had windows broken with unknown objects while traveling on a highway south of San Francisco.

California Highway Patrol Officer Art Montiel said Thursday four Apple charter buses and one Google bus were attacked Tuesday during the morning and evening commutes along a 16-mile stretch of Highway 280, which connects San Francisco to Silicon Valley.

He says another Apple bus had a window smashed last week.

Montiel says no one was injured, but it appears the unmarked buses are being targeted.

He says the objects were rocks or pellet guns.

Protesters in San Francisco have previously targeted shuttle buses carrying tech workers to and from Silicon Valley, saying technology workers are driving up rents.