LAKEVIEW, N.Y. (AP) — A charter bus full of students that crashed on a Long Island parkway was about 4 feet taller than the overpass it hit.

A sign posted by the state on the overpass in Lakeview, New York, says the clearance is 7 feet, 7 inches. According to Newsday , the manufacturer says the height of the bus involved in the crash was about 12 feet.

Authorities say the crash Sunday night on the Southern State Parkway seriously injured two people, left five others with moderate injuries and three dozen with minor injuries.

The group from various high schools had arrived at Kennedy Airport after a spring break trip to Europe and was heading to a drop-off location in Huntington Station.