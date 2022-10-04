NEW DELHI (AP) — A bus in northern India plunged into a gorge, leaving at least 25 dead and 20 others injured, officials said.

Police told the Press Trust of India news agency there were 45 to 50 people on board the bus, all of whom were part of a wedding party, when it fell Tuesday evening into a gorge in Pauri district in Uttarakhand state.

State police and the disaster response force worked alongside locals to rescue 21 people Tuesday night at the site of the crash, police chief Ashok Kumar tweeted.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said all possible assistance will be given to those affected and that rescue operations are still underway.

“In this tragic hour my thoughts are with the bereaved families. I hope those who have been injured recover at the earliest,” he tweeted Wednesday.

Deadly road accidents are common in India due to reckless driving, poorly maintained roads and aging vehicles. More than 110,000 people are killed every year in road accidents across India, according to police.