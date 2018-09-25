LIMA, Peru (AP) — Peruvian authorities say a bus collided with a car on a mountain road in the Andes, then crashed down into a river at the foot of a canyon, killing at least 21 people.

Police Capt. Marco Llanos said Tuesday that at least 15 injured people had been found. He said authorities were still searching the scene of the crash, which happened Monday.

Chumbivilcas Mayor David Vera said the bus was traveling from Cuzco to Santo Tomas.

Peru has a high rate of such accidents. In January, it recorded the deadliest crash in four decades when 52 people were killed as a bus plunged down a steep slope near the capital of Lima.