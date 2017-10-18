DETROIT (AP) — Public bus drivers in Detroit are wearing bright pink hats throughout October in support of National Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

The city’s Transportation department says drivers and other team members also have plans to participate in the Making Strides against Breast Cancer Walk on Saturday in downtown’s Hart Plaza.

The department is placing a greater emphasis on driver health and fitness. It also is teaming with the Detroit Medical Center for the 61 Day Challenge that focuses on fitness, nutrition and health education. The campaign is to start Oct. 27 and will track the fitness journey of several bus drivers over 61 days.