MASON, Ohio (AP) — A substitute school bus driver in southwestern Ohio has been fired after a sleeping child was left unattended on a bus.
School officials in Mason tell WXIX-TV that the driver failed to do a mandatory check of the bus, leaving the young child behind. The student attends the Mason Early Childhood Center.
Officials say they immediately apologized to the child’s family and notified police and Child Protective Services.
The district is putting new procedures in place to notify parents when a child does not show up to school.
