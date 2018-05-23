STONINGTON, Maine (AP) — A bus driver for a nonprofit community support agency in Maine has been charged with raping a special needs woman on the bus.
The Bangor Daily News reports that court documents indicate 49-year-old Van Stevens is charged with two counts of gross sexual assault.
Documents allege that Stevens assaulted the woman after he dropped off the other passengers in February. Her mother became suspicious and questioned her when Stevens later drove his pickup to her home and offered to give her a ride to Bangor.
District Attorney Matthew Foster said Stevens said the sexual contact was consensual, even though he knew she had developmental disabilities.
The Associated Press could not find a phone number for Stevens. It was unclear if he’d hired a lawyer or had one appointed for him.
Information from: Bangor Daily News, http://www.bangordailynews.com