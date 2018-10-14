MOSCOW, Pa. (AP) — A passenger bus has crashed on a Pennsylvania interstate, killing a woman and injuring an unknown number of passengers.
The bus crashed around 9 p.m. Sunday on Interstate 380 in Covington Township, Lackawanna County. News video and photos showed the bus leaning to its right side along the tree line. Rescue workers used ladders to reach injured passengers.
The coroner says one woman died.
Multiple ambulances and a medical helicopter were dispatched to the scene.
The crash closed both southbound lanes of the interstate.