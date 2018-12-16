BELGRADE, Serbia (AP) — Serbian police say a bus has skidded off the road and overturned amid wintry weather, killing three people and injuring 32 others.
The accident happened early Sunday on the main highway in southern Serbia near the town of Leskovac. Police say the bus had Macedonian license plates.
Doctors at the hospital in Leskovac say four of those hurt in the crash have serious injuries but they are not life-threatening.
Serbia has been blanketed with snow this weekend, slowing down traffic.
