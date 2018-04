NEW LONDON, N.H. (AP) — New Hampshire authorities say a bus carrying five preschool students was rear-ended on its way to school, but no one was hurt.

Kearsarge Regional School District Superintendent Winfried Feneberg said one of its buses carrying the students to James House Preschool was struck at the exit 11 ramp on Interstate 89 in New London shortly after 10:45 a.m. Tuesday. Feneberg said the other vehicle failed to stop.

No one was injured and both vehicles had minor damage.