PITTSBURGH (AP) — Authorities say four people were taken to a hospital following a crash involving a bus and a car in downtown Pittsburgh.

A Port Authority of Allegheny County spokesman said 20 people were aboard the bus at the time of the 10:20 a.m. Tuesday crash.

He said four people were taken to UPMC Mercy with injuries not considered life-threatening.

Authority spokesman Adam Brandolph said the bus wasn’t significantly damaged but the vehicle was towed from the scene and the drive is expected to be cited.