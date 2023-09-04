Clearing skies over northwestern Nevada on Monday may permit the mass exodus of thousands of people from the Burning Man festival, where they have been stranded for days after torrential rain swept the event’s remote desert location, organizers said.

The improved forecast may also allow for the traditional climax to the celebration of art, music and counterculture: the burning of a towering wooden effigy shaped like a man, which was twice postponed because of the weather.

Muddy conditions and the inability to move heavy and fire safety equipment to the burning site were also to blame for the delays, officials said on a social media account linked to the festival. The burn had initially been scheduled for Saturday night but was postponed to Sunday and then again to Monday night.

The weather across the area was expected to be drier and warmer Monday, but a low pressure system may bring a chance of light rain showers by Monday night into Tuesday morning, the National Weather Service said.

Event organizers said Sunday that mud and rain had made a main road into and out of the festival site impassable. The event is held in Black Rock City, a temporary community that pops up each year in the middle of Black Rock Desert in northwestern Nevada. Alternative routes have been created and may be available Monday, when officials are expected to announce whether people will be allowed to leave.

By Sunday night, the atmosphere around Black Rock City had become mellow and much more subdued than on Saturday, when attendees were urged to shelter in place and conserve food and water. Many of the dance and bar structures were dismantled during the dry lull Sunday afternoon, and by the evening, attendees, who call themselves burners, were walking around the still-sodden site, many with plastic bags over their shoes to protect them from the oatmeal-thick mud.

The makeshift town hosts more than 70,000 people every year and is a three-hour drive from the nearest airport, which is more than 100 miles away in Reno. This year’s event began Aug. 27.

Authorities were also investigating the death of one participant but said it did not appear to be weather-related.

The festival site had been slammed by rain since Friday, creating dangerous and muddy conditions for those attempting to leave. Other parts of Nevada were also walloped by fast-moving thunderstorms and flash flooding over the weekend. Heavy flooding was also reported on the Las Vegas Strip.

Attempts to flee the site have been widely circulating on social media, including a video posted by music producer Diplo. He said on Saturday that he and comedian Chris Rock had walked 5 miles in the mud before being picked up by fans. The video showed the men and others sandwiched in the back of a pickup truck.

It was an incredibly harrowing 6 mile hike at midnight through heavy and slippery mud, but I got safely out of Burning Man. Never been before and it was fantastic (with brilliant art and fabulous music)…except the ending. pic.twitter.com/jhxsOfNp5y — Neal Katyal (@neal_katyal) September 3, 2023

Another burner, Neal Katyal, a law professor at Georgetown University and former acting solicitor general in the Obama administration, was among those who hiked 6 miles to Gerlach, the nearest town. He and others made the trek with essential supplies in their backpacks and with plastic bags on their bare feet with socks overtop and then stuffed into boots or shoes.

By Sunday afternoon, a White House official said President Joe Biden had been briefed on the situation and that administration officials had been in touch with state and local officials.

Mayor Hillary Schieve of Reno said Sunday on social media that the city was working with regional partners to prepare for a mass exodus of Burning Man. Certain parking lots of the local convention center were available for use, she said.

But for a festival that prides itself on grit and self-reliance, some attendees were taking the chaos in stride.

“This is the best Burning Man I’ve ever attended and I wouldn’t trade it for an early departure,” said Fausto Zapata, 51, of Los Angeles. “People were expecting catastrophe and ended up finding community. If at the end of the day Burning Man is about radical self-reliance, it came out in the most radical of ways this year.”