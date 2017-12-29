JERSEY CITY, N.J. (AP) — A burning bystander who allegedly was kicked and dragged by police after a car chase ended in a crash is planning to file a $25 million lawsuit.
The Jersey Journal reports that Miguel Feliz has filed a notice outlining his intent to sue Jersey City and its police department. The West New York man claims officers involved in the June 4 pursuit used excessive force by dragging him away and handcuffing him inside an ambulance without probable cause.
Four officers have been indicted on criminal charges stemming from the pursuit.
Authorities have said the officers chased a man whose car resembled one used in a shooting. That car crashed, setting off a fire that engulfed a vehicle driven by Feliz, who was not involved in the chase.
A Jersey City spokeswoman did not immediately return a message seeking comment.