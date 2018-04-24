BETHLEHEM, Pa. (AP) — Authorities say a smoldering body was found behind an eastern Pennsylvania apartment complex.
Bethlehem police were called to the Parkhurst Apartments at about 2:45 a.m. Tuesday after reports of what appeared to be a mannequin on fire next to a large trash bin.
Chief Mark DiLuzio said an officer instead found the body of a man and used a fire extinguisher to put out the blaze.
Police haven’t released the identity of the victim. The Northampton County coroner’s office will determine the cause and manner of death.
Police are asking anyone who heard or saw anything to call investigators. They say there were no surveillance cameras at the complex.