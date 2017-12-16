BURLINGTON, Vt. (AP) — The city council in Vermont’s largest community is going to debate a plan to increase the number of public bathrooms in the downtown.

The move is being welcomed by advocates for the homeless in Burlington and representatives of the business community.

Increasing access to restrooms is one of several recommendations the council is expected to debate was ways to better support the homeless community councilors.

They are also expected to consider the idea of bringing criminal charges against people who receive three or more tickets for public urination or drinking in public.

Homeless advocates have argued there is a shortage of publicly-accessible bathrooms downtown.

The Burlington Free Press reports a recommendation calls for the Department of Public Works to “identify opportunities” for bathroom facilities in the downtown.