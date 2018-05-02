BURLINGTON, Vt. (AP) — The Burlington School Board says it’s reached a contract agreement with paraeducators, who assist teachers.

The Burlington Free Press reports both groups came to an agreement Tuesday following months of negotiations. Contract talks had stalled in December over rising health care premiums. Paraeducators had said they were paying most of their salaries to cover health care costs.

Superintendent Yaw Obeng said in a statement the district values paraeducators and is focused on “closing the achievement gap.”

Burlington Education Association Vice President Andrew Styles said in an email details on the contract will be released after its ratified.

Four hundred Burlington teachers went on a four-day strike in September before approving a two-year contract.

