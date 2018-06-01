MINOT, N.D. (AP) — A Burlington man is accused of supplying heroin and other drugs that caused an overdose death.
The Minot Daily News reports 26-year-old Jayden Gene Groninger is charged with four felonies.
Court records show a 21-year-old man was found dead of a drug overdose in April 2013. Authorities say the man, who was not identified in court records, had cell phone messages from Groninger in which the two men discussed Groninger supplying the man with drugs.
Groninger met with police in November but denied selling the drugs.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for July 5.

Information from: Minot Daily News, http://www.minotdailynews.com