BURLINGTON, Vt. (AP) — Development of the new mall in Burlington is resuming after a two-month hiatus for removal of asbestos discovered early this year.

Developer Don Sinex says crews had to temporarily stop demolition work because the asbestos might get released into the air. The Burlington Free Press reports Sinex hired a New York-based company that took out all the material containing asbestos at a cost of $700,000.

Demolition resumed in April, but Sinex notes demolition work’s next large obstacle is demolishing the parking garage.

Construction of the new project, featuring office space, apartments and retail, is scheduled to begin before the demolition is complete.