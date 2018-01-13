BURLINGTON, Vt. (AP) — The owner of the downtown Burlington mall says he may demolish the nearby Macy’s building.

Developer Don Sinex tells the Burlington Free Press he will not replace the building with another department store. Sinex says demolition is a “reality” but he and his partner, Rouse Properties, haven’t planned anything yet. Sinex recently negotiated a deal for the Macy’s property.

According to city officials, demolishing the Macy’s would require a permit. Sinex would also need a change-of-use permit if he included retail and office spaces in the building.

Sinex is leading a $225 million redevelopment project. City Place Burlington will rise as high as 14 stories and include housing units and office and retail space. The retail portion of the development is scheduled to open in fall 2019.

___

Information from: The Burlington Free Press, http://www.burlingtonfreepress.com