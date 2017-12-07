BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — North Dakota’s second-most populous county is changing how people can vote on Election Day.

Burleigh County is eliminating roughly half of its polling sites in favor of 12 universal Election Day vote centers. The Bismarck Tribune reports the move will enable people to vote near their home, work or school.

County Commission Chairman Jerry Woodcox says research indicates universal vote centers not only are more convenient but also get more people out to vote.

Some area state lawmakers aren’t in favor of the change. Rep. Mike Nathe says he worries about long lines at the centers. Rep. Larry Klemin calls it too drastic of a change.

The County Commission vote Monday approving the change was 3-2.

___

Information from: Bismarck Tribune, http://www.bismarcktribune.com