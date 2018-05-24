TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) — Taiwanese media say Burkina Faso is breaking diplomatic ties with Taiwan in the latest blow to the self-ruled island that Beijing has been trying to isolate on the global stage.
The official Central News Agency reported Thursday that the West African nation’s move means Taiwan is recognized as a sovereign nation by only 18 mainly small, developing countries.
Earlier this month, the Dominican Republic established diplomatic relations with China and severed ties with Taiwan.
The news agency said the island’s foreign minister would hold a briefing Thursday.
Beijing has been seeking to increase pressure on Taiwan’s independence-leaning President Tsai Ing-wen. Tsai’s ruling Democratic Progressive Party says it wants stable relations with China, but hasn’t followed Tsai’s predecessor, Ma Ying-jeou, in endorsing the “one China” principle.