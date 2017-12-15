BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — Gov. Doug Burgum says he will deliver his the 2018 State of the State speech in Minot next month.

The first-term Republican governor says he will “highlight the state’s challenges and successes from the past year and outline his vision and agenda for the future.”

The event is scheduled at 10 a.m. on Jan. 23 at Minot State University.

The Greater North Dakota Chamber is sponsoring the event, which will be streamed live on the governor’s official website at www.governor.nd.gov .