SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Police are looking for a man they say stole guns from a home and left a note threatening to kill people in San Francisco.
The San Francisco Chronicle says 44-year-old Dustin Hamilton is considered armed and dangerous.
Police say they believe Hamilton stole some guns during a burglary at a San Jose home this week.
Authorities say he left behind a note containing credible threats to kill civilians and police in San Francisco. The note said the attacks would take place Wednesday and while that deadline has passed, police say Hamilton still has the means to carry out an attack.
Police are asking for the public’s help in finding Hamilton, who already was wanted in San Francisco for assault and vandalism.