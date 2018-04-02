RENO, Nev. (AP) — The Washoe County sheriff’s office says two Reno police officers were involved in the fatal shooting of a suspect while investigating a burglary over the weekend.
The sheriff’s office said Monday the victim was shot at about 10:30 p.m. Saturday on the southeast side of town near Peckham Lane and Neil Road.
Police were responding to a report of a burglary in progress at a storage unit when they found a stolen Honda Civic parked behind one of the buildings.
The sheriff says the officers encountered a man in the car and ultimately shot him. He was taken to a local hospital where he was declared dead.
No one else was hurt. The victim’s name is being withheld. No other details have been released.
The Washoe County sheriff’s office is leading the investigation into the shooting under regional protocols.