SPARKS, Nev. (AP) — Police and fire officials are investigating the cause of a suspicious fire at a trailer rental store in Sparks.

Fire crews saw smoke coming out from under a garage door when they responded to a fire alarm activation at Prime Trailer near South McCarran Boulevard and Greg Street at about 2:30 a.m. Tuesday.

Additional crews were called to help douse the blaze inside the business with the help of the commercial sprinkling system that had kept the flames in check.

The fire caused mostly structural damage and no injuries were reported.

Sparks Fire Battalion Chief Derek Keller told KOLO-TV that investigators are looking into the possibility the fire might have resulted from an attempted burglary. He says there were signs of forced entry prior to the arrival of firefighters at the scene.

___

Information from: KOLO-TV, http://www.kolotv.com