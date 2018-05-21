DOYLINE, La. (AP) — Louisiana authorities say damage done by a burglar was nearly 10 times higher than the amount stolen from a lounge.
The Bossier (BOH-zhuhr) Parish Sheriff’s Office said in a news release Monday that surveillance photos taken just before 2 a.m. Thursday show the man walking straight to the spot where the business keeps money overnight, and using bolt cutters to remove a lock.
Deputy Rod White says the man took a bank bag holding $100, and did $980 in damage at the Green Park Lounge in Doyline (doy-LEEN).
He released two photos and asked anyone who recognized the man to call the sheriff’s office.
