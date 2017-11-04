SAN ANTONIO (AP) — A group of determined burglars cut a hole in the roof of a San Antonio cellphone store and stole about $50,000 worth of merchandise.
The San Antonio Express-News reports that the burglars made off with phones, tablets and other items early Friday morning.
Police say after cutting a hole in the roof, the burglars used ropes to rappel into the business.
Zul Sunesra, the store’s owner, says the burglars were even able to cut a hole in the store safe and steal from that.
Most Read Stories
- Temps drop 10 degrees in an hour ahead of Friday morning's Seattle-area snow VIEW
- Amazon chief Jeff Bezos cashes in $1 billion in stock
- Seattle home prices are so high partly because barely anyone is selling, despite chance for big profits
- Funko stock plunges in 'worst first-day return for an IPO in 17 years'
- 7 Seattle-area restaurant and bar closures, plus 2 spots with time left to say goodbye
Sunesra says he believes the burglars were looking for new iPhones that went on sale Friday.
___
Information from: San Antonio Express-News, http://www.mysanantonio.com