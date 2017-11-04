SAN ANTONIO (AP) — A group of determined burglars cut a hole in the roof of a San Antonio cellphone store and stole about $50,000 worth of merchandise.

The San Antonio Express-News reports that the burglars made off with phones, tablets and other items early Friday morning.

Police say after cutting a hole in the roof, the burglars used ropes to rappel into the business.

Zul Sunesra, the store’s owner, says the burglars were even able to cut a hole in the store safe and steal from that.

Sunesra says he believes the burglars were looking for new iPhones that went on sale Friday.

Information from: San Antonio Express-News, http://www.mysanantonio.com