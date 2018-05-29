OLD ORCHARD BEACH, Maine (AP) — Police say a hungry burglar helped himself to three frozen pizzas and some ice cream at a church before vandalizing the building.
Pastor Michael Gray said in an email the unidentified burglar ate food and broke the door to the church’s food pantry along with a vase and some other objects. The Journal Tribune reports the suspect got into the Old Orchard Beach United Methodist Church through a door that was left open.
Church officials say they will be more careful with building security.
The church asks members in a Facebook post to “pray for the person or persons” involved in the crime.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Pompeii: New find shows man crushed trying to flee eruption in 79 A.D. VIEW
- FBI: Reboot your router to stop Russia-linked malware
- Retired English teacher corrects a White House letter and sends it back
- France: Macron rewards migrant hero who saved dangling child WATCH
- The U.S. lost track of 1,475 immigrant children last year — here's why people are outraged now
Police continue to investigate.
___
Information from: Journal Tribune, http://www.journaltribune.com