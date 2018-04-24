PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Workers at a Burgerville in Southeast Portland have overwhelmingly approved the formation of a federally-recognized union.
The Oregonian/OregonLive reports employees of the chain’s Southeast 92nd Avenue and Powell Boulevard location voted 18-4 in favor. Three workers abstained from voting. Workers cast ballots at the restaurant during a two-day election, which ended Monday night.
Organizers say the victory makes it the first federally recognized fast-food workers union in the country.
The results, overseen by the National Labor Relations Board, will now legally require Burgerville to negotiate with the store’s workers, who have pushed for a wage increase, affordable health care and other benefits.
Burgerville spokeswoman Beth Brewer says the company supports the workers’ decision.
Burgerville has about 1,500 employees in Oregon and southern Washington state.
Information from: The Oregonian/OregonLive, http://www.oregonlive.com