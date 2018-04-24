PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Workers at a Burgerville in Southeast Portland have overwhelmingly approved the formation of a federally-recognized union.

The Oregonian/OregonLive reports employees of the chain’s Southeast 92nd Avenue and Powell Boulevard location voted 18-4 in favor. Three workers abstained from voting. Workers cast ballots at the restaurant during a two-day election, which ended Monday night.

Organizers say the victory makes it the first federally recognized fast-food workers union in the country.

The results, overseen by the National Labor Relations Board, will now legally require Burgerville to negotiate with the store’s workers, who have pushed for a wage increase, affordable health care and other benefits.

Burgerville spokeswoman Beth Brewer says the company supports the workers’ decision.

Burgerville has about 1,500 employees in Oregon and southern Washington state.

