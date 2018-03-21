PARIS (AP) — Forget the baguette, the French are going crazy for burgers.
Figures released this week have revealed that sales of the jambon-beurre — the ham and cheese sandwich, a classic of French snacking — have been surpassed by sales of American-style burgers.
The study by restaurant consultants Gira Conseil showed that about 1.2 billion ham and cheese sandwiches were sold in 2017, while 1.4 billion of burgers were eaten over the same period.
Overall, sales of both sandwiches and burgers are on the rise. The study notes that “the ham and cheese recorded a 1.33 percent growth in 2017 while burger (sales) keep booming with 9 percent” growth.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Teen shoots girl in Maryland school, killed in confrontation VIEW
- Package bound for Austin explodes at Texas FedEx facility; second package recovered
- Ex-Playboy model sues to break silence on Trump
- White House celebrates birthday as Barron Trump turns 12
- Bones discovered on Pacific island belong to Amelia Earhart, new forensic analysis shows VIEW