TEL AVIV, Israel (AP) — Ripped men in white underwear, pink bunny ears and black bow ties are gyrating through the streets of Tel Aviv for the annual Gay Pride Parade.
It’s the biggest event of its kind in the region and draws people from around the world to party.
The Tel Aviv Municipality said over 200,000 people are expected Friday.
Cordelia Lange, from Germany, said Tel Aviv is “a very vibrant city, it’s a city that embraces everything connected to gays, lesbians and LGBT and I think it’s a combination of city at the beach and good vibes.”
Israel has emerged as one of the world’s most gay-friendly travel destinations in recent years, in sharp contrast to the rest of the Middle East, where gay culture is often not tolerated and homosexuals are persecuted in some places.