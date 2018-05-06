ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — A bunkhouse next to the main Cantwell Lodge has been destroyed by a fire.
KTUU-TV reports that firefighters deemed the bunkhouse a total loss due to the Sunday morning fire. No injuries were reported.
Officials say a fire investigator has been sent to the lodge to determine an official cause.
Lodge owner Armeda Bulard says she and her family have owned it since the early 1990’s. Bulard says there are still plenty of spaces to be utilized during the upcoming tourism season.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Why a South Korean newspaper asked experts to look at photos of Kim Jong Un's shoes VIEW
- Gina Haspel, nominee to head CIA, sought to withdraw over questions about her role in terror interrogations
- Georgia mom pleads guilty to selling kids for sex
- Georgia executes killer of off-duty prison guard
- As the 'king of debt,' Trump borrowed to build his empire. Then he began spending hundreds of millions in cash.
___
Information from: KTUU-TV, http://www.ktuu.com