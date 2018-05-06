ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — A bunkhouse next to the main Cantwell Lodge has been destroyed by a fire.

KTUU-TV reports that firefighters deemed the bunkhouse a total loss due to the Sunday morning fire. No injuries were reported.

Officials say a fire investigator has been sent to the lodge to determine an official cause.

Lodge owner Armeda Bulard says she and her family have owned it since the early 1990’s. Bulard says there are still plenty of spaces to be utilized during the upcoming tourism season.

