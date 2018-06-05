DOVER, Del. (AP) — Senate lawmakers in Delaware have made yet another revision to a bill banning bump stocks, trigger cranks and similar devices that increase the rate of fire of semi-automatic firearms.
The Senate approved the bill unanimously Tuesday but only after lowering the penalty for a first offense of possessing a bump stock from a misdemeanor punishable by up to a year in prison to a misdemeanor carrying a maximum six-month sentence.
The change means the legislation, which has been amended eight times in the House and Senate, goes back to the House again.
As initially written, the bill made a first offense of possessing, selling or buying a bump stock a felony.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- High school's 2016-17 teacher of year arrested on sex charge
- High court rules for baker who shunned gay wedding cake. Now what? VIEW
- Handbag designer Kate Spade found dead in apparent suicide VIEW
- As Trump touts powers, lawyers ready for fight
- Authorities: Teacher sent male student inappropriate photos
As currently written, the first-offense penalty is a misdemeanor for possession only, but a felony for buying or selling.