HELENA, Mont. (AP) — Montana Gov. Steve Bullock has ordered flags lowered to half-staff in honor of the victims of a school shooting in Texas.
Bullock says the request came from President Donald Trump after a teenager killed 10 people and wounded 10 more at a high school in the small city of Santa Fe on Friday.
Bullock said in his proclamation that this is the 13th time he’s been asked to lower the flags for a mass shooting, and that the nation must work toward a future where such shootings are both illegal and unheard of.
The order calls for flags to remain at half-staff through Tuesday.
