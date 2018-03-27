BULLHEAD CITY, Ariz. (AP) — Authorities say a Bullhead City jet ski rental company has been ordered to pay $100,000 in consumer restitution to settle misleading and false advertising claims.

Attorney General Mark Brnovich (burn-o-vich) says Malows Jet Ski Rentals advertised all-day $65 jet ski rentals but consumers were charged up to $299 on Fridays, weekends and holidays.

Brnovich says the consent decree resolves a consumer fraud lawsuit filed by the AG’s Office last year.

State prosecutors alleged that the jet ski rental company defendants also overcharged consumers for gasoline, improperly retained refundable deposits and charged consumers for damage they didn’t cause.

Malows also must pay $40,000 in civil penalties and $20,000 for attorneys’ fees and costs.

The settlement requires court approval before it’s final.

A call to Malows for comment wasn’t immediately returned Tuesday.