SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California officials have pushed back the deadline to 2020 for completing environmental reviews of the proposed bullet train route from San Francisco to Los Angeles.

Obtaining the proper environmental clearance involves finalizing the bullet train’s route between the two major cities. The authority set a goal last year of completing the reviews by the end of 2017, then pushed it back to 2018 in March. The California High Speed Rail Authority announced the delay Tuesday.

Rail spokeswoman Lisa Alley says schedule adjustments are expected given the magnitude of the project.

California’s high-speed rail project has faced numerous delays due to lawsuits, unanticipated costs and other issues. The $64 billion project is pegged to be providing transportation from Los Angeles to San Francisco in less than three hours by 2029.