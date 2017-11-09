ATLANTA (AP) — A student was shot at an Atlanta school and the same bullet grazed another student in the same classroom in what investigators are calling an accidental shooting.

Media outlets report it happened just before 3:30 p.m. Thursday at Banneker High School.

According to Fulton County School District spokeswoman Susan Hale, school police received reports of a “loud pop” coming from a 9th grade classroom. Officers found a girl with a gunshot wound to the ankle. The same bullet grazed another student. Both students were treated for what’s described as minor injuries.

Police searched the room and found a handgun hidden in a box inside another student’s backpack. Investigators say it appears to be “an accidental discharge of a weapon.”

The district says it plans to file charges when the investigation is complete.