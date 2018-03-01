SKANEATELES, N.Y. (AP) — Two schools in an upstate New York village were locked down for a while after a bullet was found in a bathroom.
The Post-Standard reports that the lockdown occurred Thursday morning in Skaneateles (skan-ee-AT’-uh-lehs).
The bullet was found at the middle school, which shares a connected building with the high school.
The Skaneateles Police Department is investigating.
___
Information from: The Post-Standard, http://www.syracuse.com