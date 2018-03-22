YORK, Pa. (AP) — Authorities say four firefighters got caught in the partial collapse of a former piano factory in York, Pennsylvania, and that a coroner has been called to investigate a death.

But city officials in York are not yet saying who it was who died Thursday.

They say part of the four-story building fell on firefighters as they were looking for hot spots and investigating the cause of a fire that broke out Wednesday.

Fred DeSantis of the York Professional Firefighters Union tells the York Daily Record that at least one of the injured firefighters is hospitalized in serious condition.

Fire officials say the four-story old Weaver Organ and Piano factory was being converted into residential units.

York is about 100 miles (about 160 kilometers) west of Philadlephia.