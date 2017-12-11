FAIRBANKS, Alaska (AP) — Builders are reusing timber from a disassembled Fairbanks landmark that had been a gathering place in the 20th century.
The Fairbanks Daily News-Miner reported Monday that timber from the old Fairbanks Coal Bunkers is being used for mantles, porches and structural beams in Alaska homes.
The coal bunkers were a place to fetch coal for home heating from the 1930s until sometime before the structures were disassembled in 1997.
Attempts to preserve the bunkers failed and pieces of them are now scattered across the state. But local builders and a lumber yard are making sure the history stays intact.
Rivers Wood Products sells the timber for people who are interested in its historic value. General manager Doug Scherzer says he doesn’t advertise the timber, but people request it.
Information from: Fairbanks (Alaska) Daily News-Miner, http://www.newsminer.com