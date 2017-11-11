BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — A new monument planned for Buffalo’s waterfront will honor African-American military veterans.
State and local officials say the monument will recognize the contributions of African-Americans who have served in all branches of the military during both times of war and peace.
It will be located at the Buffalo & Erie County Naval and Military Park, where several other memorials already stand.
Planners hope to dedicate it on Veterans Day 2018.
