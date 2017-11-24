BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — The Buffalo school district is looking for an outside receiver to take over and run a low-performing elementary school.

New York state education officials say School 91, the B.U.I.L.D Academy, didn’t make enough progress last year to continue efforts to turn around under local leadership. Under state law, it now must be put in the hands of an outside receiver.

The school is one of 63 low-performing schools in the state’s receivership program, but one of only two that failed to show “demonstrable progress” last year. School 41 in Rochester also fell short.

The other schools will continue to follow their turnaround plans under the leadership of their local superintendents.

Buffalo will accept receivership applications until Dec. 19.