BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — A $15 million project to rehabilitate a runway at Buffalo Niagara International Airport is complete.
The work involved a face-lift for a 7,200-foot-long crosswind runway. New signs and lights also were added.
Gov. Andrew Cuomo and U.S. Sen. Charles Schumer announced the completion of the project on Thursday.
The two Democrats hailed the work as an investment in a key economic driver for western New York.
The project was specifically tailored to the airport, with some traffic signs for aircraft placed in locations where they won’t interfere with snowplows during Buffalo’s infamous winters.