RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — The Virginia Senate will consider a new state budget on May 14, nearly a month after the House sent its spending plans over.

The Richmond Times-Dispatch reports the Senate has yet to send two House budget bills to its Finance Committee for consideration. Senate Republican leaders opposed to the House Medicaid expansion proposal have slowed the process. They say they want to see a report on state revenue as income taxes come due on May 1 and the potential impacts of tax reform are felt.

Sen. Ryan McDougle, R-Hanover, called the Senate back into special session. He says the budget the House adopted on April 17 is essentially the same as the one that stalled in March over Medicaid expansion. Senators have until May 7 to submit alternative proposals.

