BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Louisiana State University’s medical school in New Orleans says fewer of its students want to stay in Louisiana to finish their training because of the continued threat of state budget cuts.

LSU Health New Orleans announced Friday that 89 of its 193 graduating medical students, or 46 percent, decided to remain in Louisiana for their residency program.

That’s down from 49 percent last year and 64 percent six years ago.

Chancellor Larry Hollier says students feel anxious about the state’s budget troubles, which repeatedly threaten medical schools and other college programs with deep cuts. Again, higher education is at risk of reductions in the budget year that begins July 1.

Health officials say research shows that doctors often set up their permanent practices near where they complete their residency programs.