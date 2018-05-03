PHOENIX (AP) — The Arizona Legislature is poised to push to adjourn for the year after passing a $10.4 billion budget that funds a big pay boost for striking teachers.

The budget that passed Thursday morning after lawmakers pulled an all-nighter means lawmakers can focus on remaining business and they’re aiming to adjourn by Thursday night or Friday.

The remaining business includes several hot-button pieces of Legislation, including changes to the state’s private school tuition tax credit program. Other top-tier bills that have yet to move include a proposal allowing counties to ask voters to boost sales taxes to pay for roads and changes to the state’ redistricting and clean election commissions.

A contentious effort to repeal last year’s massive school voucher expansion appeared unlikely to make the final cut amid Senate opposition.