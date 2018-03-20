ST. LOUIS (AP) — Bud the elephant has died.
Anheuser-Busch says the preliminary diagnosis indicates the African elephant that has been at Grant’s Farm in St. Louis since 1986 died of a respiratory infection over the weekend.
Additional testing is being conducted to determine the type of infection. No age was given for the elephant.
There are three other elephants at the farm, including Mickey, who has a brain tumor.
The farm was built by Ulysses S. Grant on land given to him and his wife by his father in 1848.
The farm is home to the Budweiser Clydesdales and other animals.