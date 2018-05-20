CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — The producers of the short-lived reality series “Buckwild” are filming a new show in West Virginia.

The Charleston Gazette-Mail reports “West Virginia Wilder” is being shot in Charleston and Morgantown. A news release said the executive producers are working on broadcast rights.

Morgantown native J.P. Williams, one of the executive producers, said the new series will feature a stronger female cast and include more humor.

“I think this show will be a completion of what we got started,” Williams said. “There’s a lot I’m excited about, frankly.”

“Buckwild” featured a group of hard-partying West Virginia residents and was a big hit for MTV. U.S. Sen. Joe Manchin had criticized the show as profiting off of the “poor decisions of our youth.”

It was abruptly canceled in 2013 after one of its stars, Shain Gandee, died of carbon monoxide poisoning when his SUV became stuck in a mud pit with its tailpipe submerged.

Williams said the news show is “about laughing with — not at. I think that’s a huge distinction that needs to be made.”

Executive producer Jennifer Novak-Riker said the female cast members “are strong and dynamic and lead this wild bunch, which is refreshing to see.”

___

Information from: The Charleston Gazette-Mail, http://wvgazettemail.com.