MILWAUKEE (AP) — Milwaukee Bucks officials say they sold more than 300 new full season ticket memberships on the first day the packages were offered to the public.

The full membership allows fans to ensure their seat location when the new Wisconsin Entertainment and Sports Center opens for the 2018-19 season. The complex in downtown Milwaukee has 17,500 seats for basketball.

The team had already sold 2,600 new full season memberships in a previous offering.

Officials say full memberships are still available and can be bought on the team’s website at www.bucks.com/fulls .