CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — D.R. “Buck” Jennings has been appointed to the West Virginia House of Delegates.

Gov. Jim Justice announced Jennings’ appointment Tuesday to the 53rd District seat formerly held by Tony Lewis, who died last month of cancer. The district covers Preston and Tucker counties.

Jennings lost to Lewis in the 2016 Republican primary.

Jennings is a paramedic and a longtime member of the Fellowsville Fire Department.